Coronavirus: All Horsham town centre events cancelled until the end of June

All Horsham town centre events have been cancelled until the end of June amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Horsham District Council said: “In response to Government and Public Health England guidance on COVID 19 Horsham District Council are suspending all event activity in Horsham Town Centre from today (March 18) until the end of June 2020.

“The length of suspension will be reviewed on an ongoing basis with the aim of restoring event activities once practical and safe to do so, as they will continue to be an essential tool in the Council’s support for the local economy.”

The Capitol and Horsham Museum have also closed their doors due to the outbreak ‘for the forseeable future’.