Chichester rubbish collection teams prioritising domestic and garden waste

Chichester’s rubbish collection teams will be prioritising domestic and garden waste during the coronavirus pandemic, the council has confirmed.

Chichester District Council said that it was working to keep collections running as normal, but it is experiencing some staff shortages.

As a result it would be prioritising domestic waste (black bins) and garden waste.

The council said on Twitter: “If we can’t collect your recycling, please keep hold of this while we make alternative arrangements.”

Last week council leader Eileen Lintill said: “We have been busy testing our business continuity plans and prioritising those services that our communities need the most.

“This means that some of our services will be reduced or stopped, to allow us to move additional staff into critical areas. All of our staff are ready to do whatever is required to support our local communities - whether supporting colleagues in other teams, or supporting the vulnerable in our communities.

“We know, just like our colleagues in the rest of the public sector, that we have a big role to play - and we will do whatever it takes to support those most in need.”

The council is focusing its efforts on the following areas:

Supporting the vulnerable

Housing

Supporting businesses

Council tax and benefits support

Collecting people’s rubbish

The council has developed a dedicated coronavirus area on its website, which provides updates on the status of its services and provides advice to residents and businesses.

This can be found at www.chichester.gov.uk/coronavirus