Charity football match in Rustington for hospital unit that saved four-week-old baby’s life

A grateful dad has organised a charity football match in Rustington to raise money for the specialist hospital unit that saved his son’s life.

Around 30 friends have signed up for the game at Rustington Sports and Social Club on Saturday, June 29, at 11am.

Oscar was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton Children's Hospital at four weeks old

The aim is to raise £1,000 for Friends of PICU, supporting the paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton Children’s Hospital.

Matt Woodward said: “We nearly lost our son at four weeks old and have been doing different things to raise money for this amazing charity ever since.

“This unit saved our son’s life. It would be good to make more people aware of this amazing charity.

“This unit has lots of different age children with heart problems, some needing life-threatening operations.

Oscar with his mum, Sarah-Jane Woodward

“The care they give children is like no other and we can’t fault them for what they have done for our special little boy.”

There will be a bouncy castle, food and other stalls at the club. Time will be set aside for the children to have a knockaround after the main match and there will be an auction later in the day.

Previous fundraising events have included wives and girlfriends from the Woodward family doing the Colour Run in Brighton and Matt doing Tough Mudder in Horsham with his brothers and their dad, Greg Woodward.

Oscar Woodward was admitted to Worthing Hospital as a baby because he had serious problems breathing. Doctors were unsure if it was a heart condition or a virus affecting his heart but as soon as he was fit to travel, he was transferred to Southampton.

Greg said: “After exceptional care and dedication by all the staff at this unit, he managed to pull through.

“During a year of travelling backwards and forwards to this unit, each time their care was exceptional. Oscar has been given the all clear but they have said if there is any trouble with him at all then they have a fast track to treatment.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matthew-woodward8 to make a donation.