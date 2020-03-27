Billingshurst man ‘excited’ for future as community pulls together

A Billingshurst man has said he is ‘excited’ for the village’s future after the community has pulled together in the coronavirus crisis.

Craig Gale, lead pastor at Billingshurst Family Church, and coordinating lead Will Richards set up a coronavirus support group in the village in conjunction with other community groups.

Craig Gale

The group aims to help with shopping, posting letters, collecting medication and by offering a friendly voice on the phone.

Craig said the support for the initiative had been amazing with scores of people coming forward.

He added: “It’s just phenomenal to see.

“It’s really good to see all these community groups and churches working together for the common cause. It’s amazing to see such unity for helping our community.

“I’m just really excited about it – I have never seen anything like it in the village.”

But Craig hopes the support will continue after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

He said: “I can’t get my head round it. We’re all in anticipation of what it can become.

“I’m excited by what it could mean for Billingshurst moving forward.

“If you can come together in a time of crisis it’s really good. “My hope is that we can see greater working together in Billingshurst in the future as well.

“My hope is that the community continues to benefit from the relationships between the community groups and the churches.

“It can only be positive for people in the village to feel part of a bigger community.

“It has a positive impact for the future.

“For the time being it’s getting on and doing everything we can to support the village and support the people in the village and the most vulnerable in the village.”

All the volunteers who go door to door must be DBS checked, according to Craig.

But he said volunteers who do not have the check can still help out with shopping and other tasks.

The Billingshurst Coronavirus Support Group is a partnership between Billingshurst Family Church, St Mary’s Church, Billingshurst Community Partnership, the parish council, Billingshurst Community Transport and Billingshurst Community Minibus.

If you need help or would like to get involved email communityhelp@billingshurstfamily.church or call 01043 595003.

