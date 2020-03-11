Worthing students win place in regional final of Rotary Youth Speaks competition

The debating team from a Worthing school has won a place in the regional final of this year’s Rotary Youth Speaks competition.

The girls from Our Lady of Sion School won the district final at The Royal School in Haslemere on Saturday, March 7, and will now go on to compete in the regional final in Dorking on Sunday, March 15.

The debating team from Our Lady of Sion School, winning the district final of this year's Rotary Youth Speaks Competition

Helen Holloway, head of English, said: “I am so proud of this team, who have progressed through the rounds to get this far. We wish them luck in the next round.”

Competing against four other teams at intermediate level, for 14 to 17-year-olds, the Sion girls delivered a confident and passionate debate on the motion ‘this house believes that protest is a powerful force for change’.

Each team comprised three students – a chairman, proposer and opposer, who had to debate their chosen subject for a total of 15 minutes.

As well as the overall team prize, Sion won the award for best proposer.

The girls were enthusiastically supported by their parents and members of Worthing Rotary Club.

Rotarian Duncan Honeyman said: “The competition is designed to support and encourage the development of effective communication skills in our young people.

“It provides experience in public speaking as a member of a team and gives an incentive to formulate ideas on topical subjects which are then put forward whilst being in opposition to another speaker.

“This is enhanced by impartial feedback and assessment of performance from experienced adjudicators.”