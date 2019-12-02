Worthing students stand together against bullying

Hundreds of Worthing students stood together in a circle of unity to deliver a powerful anti-bullying message.

Chatsmore Catholic High School took part in Anti-Bullying Week, with the theme ‘change starts with us’.

The 800 students stood together as a community against bullying

All students were given the opportunity to leave a heartfelt message on a giant board and 800 young people stood together around the school to make a statement ‘that we are a community that look after one another and we do not accept bullying of any description’.

Students have also officially launched the Finger Prints organisation, with the mission to create actions for change.

The aim is to tackle global issues such as climate change, supported by parents and local businesses.