Worthing students follow in footsteps of great scientists

Worthing students were able to be part of the Brighton Science Festival, thanks to workshops giving hands-on experience.

Dr Richard Robinson, festival director, visited Durrington High School with Jonathan Hare from BBC’s Rough Science for a day of science-based activities with four classes from years seven, eight and nine.

Brighton Science Festival comes to Durrington High School

The students worked in small teams to design and create a buzz wire game.

Teacher Dr Michael Kyle, who organised the visit, said the hour-long workshops gave the students the opportunity to see for themselves the connection between electricity and magnetism, a discovery made by Danish physicist Hans Christian Oersted 200 years ago.

They had to design and create an electrical circuit that would make a bell to ring continuously when a metal wand made contact with their wire maze.

Dr Kyle said: “We pride ourselves on always challenging our students with exciting science lessons here at DHS but it is extra special for the students to engage with other scientists and be inspired.

Durrington High School students building a buzz wire game

“It was a great opportunity for our students to be part of the Brighton Science Festival and have the marvellous input of Richard and Jon.

“They will all take their learning from the workshop into their regular science lessons, where we will build on it.”

He said the students showed determination as they adapted their circuits to make the science work but all succeeded and were proud of their finished games.

The school has recently launched an after-school science club, giving students in years eight and nine the opportunity to achieve a bronze CREST Award. This British Science Association scheme inspires young people to think and behave like scientists by carrying out project work in the STEM subjects, science, technology, engineering and maths.

Dr Kyle said: “CREST Awards are a fantastic way to further engage our students in their science learning. Working towards a nationally-recognised award is a great motivator and we are excited to see the wonderful work our students will produce when rising to this new challenge.”