Worthing school smashes Guild Care fundraising target

Chatsmore Catholic High School in Worthing is thrilled to announce it has smashed its fundraising target for Guild Care.

The school hoped to raise £5,000 for the Worthing-basec charity during the academic year and has currently raised just over £6,000.

Karen Godfrey, admissions manager, said: “We could not be prouder of our whole school community and thank them for their fantastic support working together for Guild Care.”

In June, ten students, Poppy Birks, Zane Cooledge, Sophie Geale, William Martin, Nojus Paulauskas, Sam Reed, Matty Smith, Silas Turner, Millie White and Johnny Woods, and five supporting staff spent three days completing their Welsh 3000s challenge.

In addition, a variety of fundraising events were held at the school over the past few months, involving all the students.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cchswelsh3000s for more information.