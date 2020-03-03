Worthing school makes three stunning dresses in a week for Great Daffodil Appeal 2020

Students and staff at a Worthing school made three dresses in a week to support the Great Daffodil Appeal 2020, and highlight ‘the very urgent need to take care of our communities’.

Themes of rebirth and new beginnings inspired the team at Davison High School in the creation of the dresses for the Marie Curie charity shop in Durrington.

Jane Green, assistant head of design technology at Davison High School, and technician Louise Poland with Marie Curie charity shop manager Lisa Sleight

Lots of different styles of daffodil were made using a variety of recycled paper and plastics, and fairy lights were added to symbolise ‘the light that comes from the hope we all share together’.

Lisa Sleight, shop manager, was over the moon with the dresses, having initiated the project by approaching Jane Green, assistant head of design technology.

Jane explained: “We got chatting about community projects and how important they are, the joy they give and the sense of unity.

“She had seen our fabulous creative pieces we do here and wondered if we would like to be involved in creating something special for the Daffodil Appeal in March to help raise awareness. Of course, I couldn’t pass up this fantastic opportunity to get involved.”

Jane has had personal involvement with Marie Curie, as her mother Margaret Scoble was an ambassador for the charity in the Midlands a few years ago, along with Sarah Hanley, who now works at Davison High, and her father, Dr J.E Scoble, is a retired cancer consultant.

Jane and her technician Louise Poland dropped the dresses off at the Marie Curie shop, in the Tesco Extra complex, on Friday. They are happy for the dresses to go ‘on tour’, if it helps spread the word.

The dresses were inspired by the daffodil and made in just one week.

The girls were also inspired by the way daffodils brighten up lives when seen in clusters, often waving together with their cheery yellow and orangery hues, and illustrated this by making fans radiating out from the paper daffodils, all joining together in a pretty, repeated pattern.

Marie Curie provides much-needed expert care to people with terminal illnesses, as well as supporting their families. Visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil for more information.