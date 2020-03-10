Worthing school has ‘magical’ moment in Iceland

Boys from a Worthing school were thrilled to see the northern lights during a science trip to Iceland.
Staff and students from St Andrew’s High School for Boys said it was ‘magical’ to see the lights and everyone had a great time.
The trip, which also covered geography studies, was organised by Travel Places in Worthing.
Darren Davies, educational tours specialist, said: “One of the key tour objectives was for the group to witness the northern lights. As this is a natural phenomena, a degree of flexibility is required.
“The aurora is best seen on clear winter nights in the countryside, where light pollution is at a minimum. By daily monitoring the local aurora forecast, we were able to pinpoint the very best time and place for the group to travel out of Reykjavik to experience this amazing, once-in-a-lifetime event, and capture amazing photographs.”
The trip also included visits to Thingvellir National Park, a geyser, the Gullfoss waterfall, a geothermal plant and a dip in the Secret Lagoon, a naturally heated outdoor pool of mineral rich waters.
Mrs Maria Stewart, assistant head teacher, said it was ‘amazing’ a ‘smooth and easy trip’.