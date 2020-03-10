Worthing school has ‘magical’ moment in Iceland

Boys from a Worthing school were thrilled to see the northern lights during a science trip to Iceland.

Staff and students from St Andrew’s High School for Boys said it was ‘magical’ to see the lights and everyone had a great time.

Staff and students from St Andrew's High School for Boys in Iceland

The trip, which also covered geography studies, was organised by Travel Places in Worthing.

Darren Davies, educational tours specialist, said: “One of the key tour objectives was for the group to witness the northern lights. As this is a natural phenomena, a degree of flexibility is required.

“The aurora is best seen on clear winter nights in the countryside, where light pollution is at a minimum. By daily monitoring the local aurora forecast, we were able to pinpoint the very best time and place for the group to travel out of Reykjavik to experience this amazing, once-in-a-lifetime event, and capture amazing photographs.”

The trip also included visits to Thingvellir National Park, a geyser, the Gullfoss waterfall, a geothermal plant and a dip in the Secret Lagoon, a naturally heated outdoor pool of mineral rich waters.

The northern lights, a picture taken during the St Andrew's High School trip to Iceland

Mrs Maria Stewart, assistant head teacher, said it was ‘amazing’ a ‘smooth and easy trip’.