Worthing pupils practise circus skills at Family Friday workshop

Circus performers helped one Worthing school spin into the new year with a range of new skills.

Children and families from Hawthorns Primary School in Durrington took part in circus skills workshops with Kate Wright and Lee Sutton from Poi Passion Circus Arts.

Learning circus skills

They practised hula hooping, juggling and balloon modelling, and learned to spin plates, pirouette with gym ribbons and engage in mock combat with staffs as tall as the children.

Everyone had the opportunity to choose their favourite new skill and create a routine to present at the grand finale, in front of parents.

Karen Ashworth, chairman of governors, said: “It is so important that all of our children have the chance to take part in a rich breadth of experiences.

“This was a lovely way for the school to create opportunities for children and also bring the community together.”

Practising hula hooping

The event was part of a series of Family Friday activities, introduced to offer high-quality enrichment activities for children and families to share together.

One pupil said: “The circus skills were amazing. Everyone should try it. Some of the tricks look hard but we learned easier ways to do them. It was fun.”