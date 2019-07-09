Worthing pupils made head teacher and deputy head teacher for the day

Pupils took control of a Worthing school for the day, giving them an insight into the role of the head teacher.

The chairman and vice-chairman of the school council at Thomas A’Becket Junior School became head teacher and deputy head teacher for the day last Tuesday.

Pupils take over as head teacher and deputy head teacher for the day at Thomas A'Becket Junior School in Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin DM1970017a

An important part of the job was to work together on a report for the Worthing Herald.

Izzy and Bella said: “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to be head and deputy head teacher for the day.

“Our day began when we were greeted by one of TAB’s assistant head teachers, Mrs Borley, with a brief meeting outlining our day. Afterwards, we headed out to the front of the school for morning duty, where we greeted and spoke to many of our peers. We felt nervous at first but our worries quickly disappeared.

“We then walked around the school until 9.30am and said ‘good morning’ to years four, five and six. We saw a variety of lessons, including geography, maths and English.

“The photographer from the Worthing Herald came to our school to take our photos for the article.

“Spending time in the year three classes was next on our agenda. We looked at many things, listening skills, working together, enthusiasm, concentration while we were in the classrooms, locker rooms and displays in the classrooms. We found that they all passed our standards.

“Before lunch, we spent time planning and writing our article for the Worthing Herald. We thought hard and collaborated to make the perfect finished article.

“Later in the day, we walked to West Worthing Baptist Church and listened to our lower school choir from years three and four. When it had finished, we gave a thank you speech that we had prepared earlier.

“We thoroughly enjoyed our day as head and deputy head teacher and hope that the next school council chairman and vice-chairman have as much fun as we did.

“Thank you to everybody who has made our day possible and inspired us to do great things.”