Year-11 students from Our Lady of Sion School in Worthing looked wonderful as they gathered at Field Place for their prom.

They all had a really special evening together, celebrating their years at Sion and the end of their exams in style with an elegant evening.

Some are moving on but for many of the students, it is not goodbye to the school, as they will staying on to study for their A-levels in the sixth form.