Worthing prom pictures 2019 – Durrington High School says goodbye to class of 2019
Durrington High School has said goodbye to the class of 2019 with a leavers’ assembly and summer ball at Hilton Avisford Park Hotel for year 11. For the assembly, the students were in their uniform for the final time and watched a montage of the past four years, with much laughter and celebration.
Two days later, 260 students, the most ever to attend the school’s summer ball, gathered in their finery in the evening sunshine, arriving in style in vehicles including a fire engine, VW camper van, Porsche, convertible, Hummer limo, DeLorean and an open-top bus. Shaun Baillie and Molly Wilkeswere crowned prom king and queen and awards were presented, as voted for by the students themselves.
