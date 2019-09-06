Worthing nursery receives grant from BBC Children in Need and welcomes new manager

Worthing day nursery and beach school Kamelia Kids has begun a new chapter, with a new nursery manager and a three-year grant of £30,000 from BBC Children in Need.

Suzanne Charlesworth has been welcomed to the nursery, in Wellesley Avenue, Goring, having had many years’ experience in the early years sector.

Suzanne Charlesworth is Kamelia Kids' new nursery manager

She is a highly-respected early years professional with a BA Hons childhood and youth studies degree, a diploma in teaching QTLS and an Assessor Award.

Suzanne has been a lecturer and assessor at Northbrook College and Brighton and Hove City College but her most recent post was manager of a busy nursery in Hove.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining the Kamelia Kids team and am looking forward to an exciting and rewarding challenge that can utilise my skills, knowledge and abilities.”

The nursery provides early years education and care for pre-school children with disabilities, including those with long-term medical and life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and those with social, educational and additional needs.

The BBC Children in Need grant will contribute to funding the role of the special educational needs and disability co-ordinator (SENDCO), which will help make a difference to disadvantaged children locally.

Dorothy Calderwood, executive officer, said: “We are so grateful to BBC Children in Need for this grant. It will allow us to give each and every child the best support we can offer.

“This grant is the ultimate seal of approval for the work that we do with disadvantaged children.”

The SENDCO role ensures the nursery can provide specialist care and early years education in a safe, nurturing, inclusive and fun environment. It supports the delivery of a curriculum focused on three prime areas of learning and development - communication and language, physical development and personal, social and emotional (PSE) development. In addition, the role will support the children to prepare for school.

Dorothy said with the project’s support, children will be empowered and motivated to make informed choices and will have the opportunity to make independent decisions by learning through play and exploration.

Kamelia Kids, formerly the Camelia Botnar Children’s Centre, has cared for children with special needs and disabilities since 1979.