Worthing nursery launches free book treasure hunt

A Worthing nursery has organised a book hunt to help inspire children to read for fun.

Books have been left in various parks in the town with a message explaining they are free to read and share.

Reading with the children at Woodstock Day Nursery

Finders are asked to ‘replant’ the book in a park when they have finished with it.

Anne Shrieves, manager and owner of Woodstock Day Nursery, in Farncombe Road, launched the Book Hunt to share the joy of reading across the area.

She said: “We have been leaving the books in the early evening, when the parks are empty. When the first book was found, the mother posted a photo on our Facebook page.

“Woodstock Day Nursery wants to share the joy of reading across the Worthing area. We are leaving photo clues on our Facebook page and we want as many families as possible to know that these books are free to borrow, share and enjoy together and then to leave somewhere else for another child to enjoy.

One of the books left for families to find

“By posting photos on Facebook, we hope that children will see this as a treasure hunt and so want to search for the next book – reading for fun.”