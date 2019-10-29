Worthing High welcomes Europe editor for careers talk

The Daily Telegraph’s Europe editor gave Worthing High School students an insight into Brexit when he visited just hours after a crucial meeting.

Peter Foster was there to talk about his 20-year career as a journalist, as part of the Speakers for Schools programme.

Journalist Peter Foster with students at Worthing High School

He arrived with seconds to spare, having written up a 1,200-word article on the breaking news of the private meeting between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Karen Hayler, business development manager, said: “Peter was talking to students about his career as a journalist and also providing some relevant information for students on the state of the Brexit deal. He was able to share with students his views on the potential outcome and implications for them and the UK.”

Peter advised students to choose a career doing something they loved and had a strong interest in, encouraging them to always say yes to opportunities.

He said: “Your working lives will be filled with opportunities to try something different and take the occasional risk – make sure you say yes to these opportunities.”