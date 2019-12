Worthing High School students collected enough to make more than 75 Christmas hampers to donate to people in need in the community.

The annual Christmas hamper appeal supported Turning Tides and Worthing Community House.

Worthing High School students with their Christmas hampers

Nick Mariosa, senior assistant head teacher, said: “Our students were very keen to support local charities with their hampers this year and we are very grateful for all the items that were donated.”