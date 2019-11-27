Worthing grandparents go back to school

Grandparents went back to school for the day to join in classroom activities with the children at Lyndhurst Infant School in Worthing.

Staff said it was an uplifting day and more than 250 grandparents were welcomed into the school.

Lyndhurst Infant School staff say they value the part grandparents play in children's lives

The visitors were given a tour of the school by their grandchild and answered questions about their own school days.

Di South, head teacher, said: “This is always such an uplifting day for the school community. Grandparents are really appreciative of the fact that we value the place they hold in the children’s lives.

“The feedback was overwhelmingly positive with lots of lovely recognition of how hard our staff and children work. They also commented on how welcomed they felt, that the adults were caring and that there was a happy atmosphere.”

The grandparents and grandchildren were encouraged to work together to complete a piece of artwork called One Black Dot.

Mrs South added: “Together they produced some amazing illustrations and pictures.”