Worthing children take action on climate change, inspired by David Attenborough and Greta Thunbur

Pupils at a Worthing school have taken action on climate change, inspired by David Attenborough and Greta Thunburg.

Children in year five at Durrington Junior School have debated deforestation as part of their rainforest topic and learned about the effects of climate change on our planet.

Durrington Junior School pupils designed their own climate change t-shirts to wear on a protest march around the school

They designed their own climate change t-shirts to wear on a march around the school and presented speeches, like those shared at the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

To finish the topic, they focused on how to prevent plastic and for Christmas, they made eco-friendly crackers, wrapping paper and tree decorations, using the ‘reuse, recycle and remake’ ethos.

Head teacher Sara Ensor received written, formal letters from pupils with ideas of changes the school could make, so they could leave a legacy of environmental change for the future.

The children said ‘after all it is our world and our responsibility’ and suggestions included using paper cups, straws and bags for school council sales.