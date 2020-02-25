Worthing children reach for the stars

Pupils from a Worthing school and their families reached for the stars during an evening of space-related activities.

Amateur astrophotographer Paul Ibbitson showed the Hawthorns Primary School children his amazing photographs and answered questions about planets, stars and galaxies in a talk described by one 10-year-old as ‘just awesome’.

Launching a blow dart rocket at Hawthorns Primary School

There was an opportunity to hold a shooting star, a tiny piece from a 70-tonne meteorite which fell in 1947, creating a crater as big as the school playing field when it landed in Russia.

The families also made glow-in-the-dark constellations, designed and launched blow dart rockets, created chalk art solar eclipse pictures and decorate biscuits as planets, using swirls of coloured icing sugar.