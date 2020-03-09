World Book Day at Glebe Primary School in Southwick in pictures
Children and staff at Glebe Primary School in Southwick celebrated World Book Day 2020 by dressing up as explorers, to go on a fact-finding mission using non-fiction books. The idea was inspired by author Vashti Hardy, the school’s patron of reading.
The day started with an assembly celebrating all things reading related at Glebe, including watching a clip from the Blue Peter Book Awards, where Vashti Hardy won best story for Wildspark. The children went on to make their own ‘books with facts’, which they shared with parents and carers in school at the end of the day.
World Book Day at Glebe Primary School in Southwick. Pic Steve Robards SR2003063