Miss Sophie Palmer, assistant head teacher and leader for English, said: “The main aim of World Book Day is to encourage students to explore the pleasures of books and reading. There is a growing body of evidence which illustrates the importance of reading for pleasure for both educational purposes as well as personal development. At Worthing High School, we believe that reading is absolutely fundamental to your child’s success, both in school and beyond.”
World Book Day 2020 at Worthing High School in pictures
Staff and students at Worthing High School took part in a book character costume competition for World Book Day 2020. Author Marina Bennett, who writes as M. A. Bennett, visited today, plus there was a themed bake-off to raise funds for the charity BookTrust and a quiet read-a-thon is being held this afternoon for students ‘to really get stuck into a story and relax’, with refreshments provided.
