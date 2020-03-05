World Book Day 2020 at Worthing High School in pictures

Staff and students at Worthing High School took part in a book character costume competition for World Book Day 2020. Author Marina Bennett, who writes as M. A. Bennett, visited today, plus there was a themed bake-off to raise funds for the charity BookTrust and a quiet read-a-thon is being held this afternoon for students ‘to really get stuck into a story and relax’, with refreshments provided.