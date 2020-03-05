Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, presenting books to Lyminster Primary School. Photo by Derek Martin DM2030186a

World Book Day 2020 at Lyminster Primary School in pictures

Lyminster Primary School is celebrating World Book Day 2020 and has had the added bonus of a donation of 15 books from the Morrisons Foundation.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, said each store had been allowed to donate 15 books to a local primary school to celebrate World Book Day. She visited Lyminster Primary School, in Wick Street, today to make the presentation.

