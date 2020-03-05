World Book Day 2020 at Lyminster Primary School in pictures
Lyminster Primary School is celebrating World Book Day 2020 and has had the added bonus of a donation of 15 books from the Morrisons Foundation.
Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, said each store had been allowed to donate 15 books to a local primary school to celebrate World Book Day. She visited Lyminster Primary School, in Wick Street, today to make the presentation.
World Book Day 2020 at Lyminster Primary School. Pictures: Derek Martin DM2030206a