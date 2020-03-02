Woodland planted to improve playtime at Southwick school

A woodland has been created for children at a Southwick school, to add interest to their large, grass field and improve playtime.

Teacher Julie Groves had noticed a marked difference in the behaviour of the pupils at Eastbrook Primary Academy when they had a good playtime, compared to a break when things had been difficult or they had been bored.

Julie Groves, Clive Gravett and Eunice Kenward with Eastbrook Primary Academy pupils in the new woodland during the tree planting. Picture: Derek Martin DM2022716a

Her passion for making thing better led to her being made play co-ordinator, a new role created in the school, and with the help of a small team, her dream of developing a woodland has come true.

Julie said: “We work in the classroom a lot but actually the children spend a lot of time outside, too. The children are much better when they have had a good playtime. I know what it is like when they have had a difficult playtime, it takes them a lot longer to settle.

“We take play very seriously, the physical element of it. I started looking at what we could do to improve the area, as there was a massive field that had only grass, so they could only play football, really.

“We wanted to create a woodland area, one that was already established, so the children could benefit from it straightaway.

“With a woodland, the children could play in it. It was a way to improve their wellbeing, physical health and education, and nature is proven to be amazing for their welfare, so the idea was to help wildlife as well.”

They started by fundraising in school, collecting spare change in glass milk bottles, then used the coins to make a picture of a tree in the playground.

Former teacher Eunice Kenward match-funded the amount raised and her friend, a fellow tree lover, added £30 to the total. Clive Gravett, who had run a gardening club at the school some years ago, also became involved and the charity he founded, The Budding Foundation, donated £1,750.

Julie said: “Clive loves trees and loves nature and wanted to help the children. The foundation’s donation helped to pay for water tanks and a hose. These were needed as the trees have been planted at the far end of the school, too far from the school for the children to carry watering cans.”

Arundel Arboretum was brought in for the planting last week, as the team wanted to have experts on the job.

Julie said: “A total of 19 trees were put in, all British woodland varieties. Eunice chose the trees and made sure they were native. In future, the children will be able to use the leaves in their classroom studies.

“Once the trees have settled, there will be a grand opening party, with the parents, and the idea is that the children will be able to use the woodland as much as possible.”