West Sussex university ranked among top in UK

A university in West Sussex has been ranked among some of the top in the UK.

National rankings from the Whatuni student choice awards placed the University of Chichester as the 14th-best in the country, after votes from more than 41,000 students were counted.

The top rankings represent a 'meteoric rise' for Chichester, which has climbed 68 places – up from 82nd position – since last year.

The University’s support was highlighted as the fifth best in the UK, alongside its courses and lecturers, while its Students’ Union was rated as one of the top eight in the country.

Across the last six months, the Whatuni review collection team collected more than 41,000 student reviews from 160 institutions.

University pro vice-chancellor Dr Mark Mason said: “We are immensely proud to be named in the top 15 universities in the Whatuni student choice awards.

“Such results are testament to the commitment we make to ensuring that each of our students is treated as an individual and is supported throughout their time with us.

“It is also an affirmation of the superb work carried out by our Students’ Union.”

The University of Chichester has been a strong performer in recent award rankings: its Students’ Union was named among the best in the country for safe drinking and well-being by the National Student Survey (NUS).

It is also seventh overall for student engagement according to the 2018 UK Engagement Survey and in the NUS’ top ten per cent for its learning community.

Jack Greenwood, Students’ Union president at the University of Chichester, said: “It is a great honour to represent the student body, knowing that our students recognise and appreciate everything we do makes it all worthwhile.

“As a small SU we know and care about our students and do everything we can to enhance the University experience.”

To find out more about the Whatuni rankings go to www.whatuni.com/student-awards-winners/university-of-the-year.

For more about the student experience at the University of Chichester, including its results in the recent National Student Survey, visit www.chi.ac.uk/about-us.