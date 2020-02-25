West Sussex pupils perfect peer mediation skills

Peer mediators from the seven Schoolsworks primary schools in West Sussex gathered for a landmark conference at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis.

More than 100 pupils were involved in the third and largest one-day peer mediation conference organised by the multi-academy trust, which runs River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton, Rustington Community Primary School, East Preston Junior School, Medmerry Primary School in Selsey, Rose Green Junior School, Edward Bryant School in Bognor Regis, and Downsbrook Primary School in Worthing.

Using plastic cups and string for a listening activity

Chris Seaton, chief executive of Schoolsworks, said: “This event fulfilled our aspirations in throwing the net wider for the children who act as peer mediators. Rather than just offering refresher training to ensure they are well equipped for dealing with playground and friendship issues, the children came away with a clear understanding of how their roles contributed to the important element of global citizenship.

“We are very proud of our peer mediation programmes and I look forward to continuing to champion this important element of developing the whole child across our schools.”

The conference, which also involved the 20 teachers and other staff responsibility for the programme, provided information about peer mediation and the rights of the child, as well as opportunities for role play and small group training.

Seb Toy, peer mediation co-ordinator at East Preston Junior School, said: “This was a fantastically successful conference. Since introducing peer mediation here, we have seen playground disputes significantly reduce, which is brilliant for the children and an incredible support for our lunchtime supervisors and staff, too.”

A role play activity about building bridges

Mr Seaton said peer mediation provided an effective conflict resolution technique, helping children to develop effective life skills, conflict resolution tools and support anti-bullying strategies.

Rights Respecting Ambassadors from The Regis School in Bognor Regis also joined the conference to lead an afternoon workshop, sharing their ideas about a child’s right to happiness, one of the key elements supporting good peer mediation.