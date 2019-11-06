West Sussex headteacher hits out at polling station ‘insanity’

A West Sussex headteacher has said it is ‘mad’ to use schools as polling stations.

Helen Williamson, of Billingshurst Primary School, could be forced to reschedule school nativity performances if the school is used as a polling station in the general election on December 12.

But Helen has written to Horsham District Council to try and convince the council not to use the school as a polling station.

She said: “The insanity is there’s so many so many other possible locations.

“A school is not an appropriate place for a polling station.

“For safeguarding but also for the disruption to the school.

“On that day we have [the] reception nativity play in the hall that would be closed.”

Helen said the Christmas performances are planned months in advance with dates being confirmed in September.

She added: “It just seems mad in this day and age.

“It’s more than an inconvenience. Particularly with reception nativity.

“A child’s first nativity play is really important.

“It is for us, it is for the parents and it is for the children.”

Helen said she is hoping for a positive response to her ‘reasonable request’.

But she added: “If they come back with a no I will share that view with the parents and encourage them to protest.”

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.

