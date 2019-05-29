Village pupils raise hundreds to fund school’s vital equipment

Pupils at Southwater Infant Academy completed a sponsored walk to raise much needed funds for the school.

Children from the year two Topaz class walked three miles with their siblings along the Downs Link.

The pupils walked from Southwater Country Park to the Bax Castle and back.

Zelah Trow, who is the mum of Jessie in the class saw the school’s Amazon Wish List for resources and was inspired to suggest the challenge.

The children loved the idea and they raised the grand total of £843.93 for the school.

Michelle Blanckensee, a mum of children at the school said: “We were blown away be everyone’s generosity.

“We have been able to purchase most of the school’s Amazon Wish List, which feels fantastic.

“The school will be able to give our children the education they deserve.”