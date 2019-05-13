Upper Beeding pupils to have sketches turned into glass sculptures

Children who attended a glass art workshop at Steyning Downland Scheme are set to have their sketches turned into glass sculptures.

Six pupils from year-six at Upper Beeding Primary School designed their own nature inspired drawings as part of the workshop on Thursday May 2 with local artist Debbie Forsdyke.

Local artists Debbie Forsdyke held the glass art workshop for Upper Beeding Primary School pupils SUS-190805-141109001

It was held outdoors at the Gateway building in Steyning, and the children were able to walk up to the Wild Play Area on the Steyning Downland to look for inspiring wildlife to sketch.

The children were also able to see how glass sculptures were created.

Teacher Mrs Dee Taylor said: “This was such an exciting opportunity to be involved in and we are looking forward to seeing the end results which will be the children’s individual sketches made into glass sculptures set in wood.

“The sculptures will be placed in the grounds at the Steyning Downland.”

