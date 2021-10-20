University of Chichester graduations: In pictures

New opening date set for Horsham’s newest purpose-built school

Plans to double size of primary school put forward for approval

News you can trust since 1853

The 10am graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday 19th October. Pic S Robards SR2110191 SUS-211019-165414001

The 10am graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday 19th October. Pic S Robards SR2110191 SUS-211019-165651001

The 10am graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday 19th October. Pic S Robards SR2110191 SUS-211019-165640001

The 10am graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday 19th October. Pic S Robards SR2110191 SUS-211019-165340001

Nearly a thousand students will don mortar boards and gowns as they celebrate their successes including these graduates yesterday (Tuesday, October 20).