Tractor drives to Upper Beeding Primary School to teach pupils about farm operations

The first day back after half term featured an exciting visit for children in key stage one at Upper Beeding Primary School.

Matt Gue and Neil Stokes from Huddlestone Farm in Steyning drove a huge tractor to school to visit the children as part of their ‘On the Move’ spring term topic.

The children learned how tractors operate, what they are used for and all about horse power.

They were also able to sit high up in the tractor cab and learn about the computer that operates the vehicle.

Debbie Gilpin, key stage one leader at the school, said: “Thank you Marion Gue for organising this visit for us, and thank you Matt and Neil for explaining all about the tractor, especially as the weather was so awful all morning.”