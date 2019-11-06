This is why the general election could ruin a Billingshurst school’s Christmas

A Billingshurst school has asked not to be used as a polling station as the general election clashes with its Christmas shows.

The headteacher of Billingshurst Primary School said on Twitter she is making the request in an attempt to prevent disruption to the school’s festive performances.

Billingshurst Primary School. Pic Steve Robards SR1702068 SUS-170702-115046001

In a statement, she said: “I am writing to Horsham District Council to ask them not to use the school as a polling station on 12th December so as not to disrupt our Christmas performances booked for that day.

“I will share the response as soon as I receive it.”

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.

