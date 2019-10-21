These are the ratings of every primary school in West Sussex following inspections by Ofsted this year

These are the ratings of every West Sussex primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in West Sussex following inspections by Ofsted this year.

Listed are 46 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made in 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 10-07-2019

1. Glebe Primary School

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 10-07-2019
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspectionL 05-07-2019

2. Bolney CofE Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspectionL 05-07-2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 04-07-2019

3. Southway Junior School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 04-07-2019
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 04-07-2019

4. Thomas A Becket Infant School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 04-07-2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 12