Students ‘give something back’ by helping younger generations in Horsham schools

Pupils at colleges across the region have benefited from a team of older student ambassadors helping them make informed decisions about their post-16 options.

After two years as college ambassador, Collyer’s student Becca Inglis-Taylor, pictured second left, supported her last event at the post-16 planning fair at Millais school in Horsham.

She was part of a group of students returning to secondary schools in the area, volunteering their spare time to help the next generation make informed choices.

The team also included current ambassadors Belle Whittle and Jacob Tasker. Returning to their old school, alumni ambassadors Molly Moss, in her final year of a pharmacy degree, and recent maths graduate Megan Longdon presented an assembly with deputy principal Steve Martell.

Becca Inglis-Taylor said being an ambassador was an opportunity to ‘give something back’. She said: “Collyer’s has been brilliant for me and it’s been a privilege to talk to pupils and parents about the opportunities I’ve had. I wish Bella and Jacob, the first year Collyer’s ambassadors, every success with the rest of the team this autumn. I will certainly miss it.”

Richard Rothwell, director of admissions and marketing at the college, who helped to run the Collyer’s stand, said: “Huge thanks go to the Collyer’s ambassadors, who share a passion to help the next generation understand the road into further education. They are studying subjects right across the broad range offered at Collyer’s, so they have wonderful insight.”