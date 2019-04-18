Students from Chichester and Selsey make Global Rock Challenge Finals

Students from the area are set to the take the stage at the Global Rock Challenge 2019 Southern Finals.

Both students from Chichester College and The Academy Selsey, The Bridge, have qualified through to the final stage of this year’s Rock Challenge and will battle it out with many others for the top spot.

Chichester College's 'Bletchley' performance took the audience back in time

The final stage has been split over five day events that will take place at Portsmouth Guildhall, through from Tuesday, April 23 to Saturday, April 27.

Whilst the group representing Chichester College will perform on Thursday, April 25, pupils from The Academy Selsey, The Bridge, will perform to the judges on Friday, April 26.

For more on the event and the other competing schools and colleges visit www.rockchallenge.co.uk.