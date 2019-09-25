Students create live TV shows at top London media university

Students from a Horsham college enjoyed taking on television production roles first hand during an experience day at a top media university.

Collyer’s students worked behind and in front of the camera, in roles as varied as directing, camera operation, sound engineering, vision mixing, lighting design and floor management.

The day was part of Collyer’s media and film progression agreement with Ravensbourne University in London, a creative establishment in the top ten for graduate salaries for their media programmes.

This agreement will include a follow-up seminar with university staff at the college this autumn, which will lead to all students who successfully complete the process being offered interviews with Ravensbourne in December.

As part of the process, students undertake externally commissioned film projects to enable them to build creative portfolios for the university application process.

Collyer’s head of media Jonathan Nunns said: “The students had a really good day and succeeded in making two 20-minute shows, which is a tremendous achievement.

“The shows were professionally recorded live and will be used by the students as part of their creative portfolio and show reel for their university and apprenticeship applications.

“Everyone did a brilliant job to get the shows produced in the space of a day and worked as a team to pull off the finished work.

“Many thanks to Ravensbourne University for hosting us once again and for the work of their professional team to support us throughout the day.

“Ravensbourne is an incredible place to learn and train, offering highly practical courses of interest to many of our students.”

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell said: “We are incredibly grateful to Ravensbourne University, who have been brilliant to work with.

“Massive thanks also to Jonathan and the amazing media and film team at Collyer’s for orchestrating this link-up.

“This excellent collaborative work gives our students a great opportunity to work in the media industry, and by all accounts they were an absolute credit to Collyer’s and our exceptional media and film departments.”