Shoreham College was ‘delighted’ to announce that 98 per cent of pupils achieved Grades 9-4 across all examinations this year, with the average number of pupils achieving one grade above their nationally standardised predictions.

Principal Sarah Bakhtiari said: “We are so very proud of our Year 11s and their very well deserved GCSE success this summer.

“We know how hard they, and their teachers, have worked to achieve these fabulous results.

“I am confident that they will go on to achieve great success in the next stage of their education.

“To those who might argue that their success is in someway inflated by the circumstances of the pandemic, please know that this group of young people have worked in a way that no other group of young people have been expected to.

“Their success has been hard-won, in adverse circumstances, and we could not be prouder of them.”

Head girl Seyuri Bothra, heading to Hurst to do her A Levels, was delighted that her set of 9s, 8s and 7s will help her reach her ultimate ambition of studying law at either NYU or Cambridge.

Head boy Finnley Alymer, who achieved mainly Grade 8s and 9s is going on to study maths, science and computer science.

Ruby-Anna Smith is going to study health and social care, sociology and creative media at Varndean.

Joesph Manson is going to East Sussex College to study photography, history and music technology.

Delighted students at Shoreham College celebrate their GCSE results

Students at Shoreham College celebrate their GCSE results

Happy students celebrate their GCSE results at Shoreham College

Students at Shoreham College celebrate their GCSE results