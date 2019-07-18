Shoreham school’s Race for Life replaces sports day

Shoreham Beach Primary School held its own Race for Life instead of a traditional sports day, linking with Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Teachers said the children had been taking part in the Daily Mile for the whole of the 2018/19 academic year, so they were well prepared for this new challenge.

Everyone taking part in the Shoreham Beach Primary School Race for Life 2019 received a medal

Head teacher Bob Woodman said: “I was so proud to see the children’s determination to finish and also the support that they gave to one another was fantastic. We are really lucky to have such kind children.”

A total of £4,590 was raised, which will be shared equally between the two charities.

The 5km route took them along the boardwalk, with parents, school staff and volunteers from the community acting as marshals.

Helping the children along the way were students from The Sir Robert Woodard Academy, who went along to run with them.

Running along the boardwalk on Shoreham Beach

All children throughout the school took part and were given a choice of three distances. Everyone taking part received a medal and certificates were given out to the children who represented the school values.

The event was organised by the school’s sports leaders, who worked behind the scenes during the event, handed out medals and cheered on their peers. The children wore t-shirts designed by the sports leaders and proudly added personal message plates they decorated themselves, to let spectators know who they were running for.