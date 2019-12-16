Shoreham school’s cookery room fundraising supported by The Co-op

Staff from Herons Dale Primary School in Shoreham have been giving out handmade Christmas decorations to Co-op customers to promote its cookery campaign.

The special needs school is delighted to have been chosen as one of the causes for the Co-op Local Community Fund by the three Co-op stores in Shoreham, in Ham Road, Royal George Parade and High Street.

Staff from Herons Dale Primary School at the Ham Road Co-op in Shoreham, giving out handmade Christmas decorations to promote its cookery campaign.

Tracy Vise, secretary of the Friends of Herons Dale, said: “We have 125 students in our care. We are raising funds so that we can make updates to our current space in order to have a fully-inclusive and accessible cookery room which all of our children will be able to use.

“Staff recently attended the Co-op in Ham Road to spread the word of their involvement by giving out decorated salt dough decorations with the school’s name on.

“A group of children then attended for some Christmas singing and signing of the songs they have been learning.

“The children have also made decorations for each of the Co-ops to display on their Christmas trees.

“As well as raising much-needed funds, as a school it’s really important that we are seen as part of the local community and be involved in it as much as we possibly can. We look forward to working with the three Co-ops over the coming months.”

Co-op members can choose a local cause to benefit from the fund, which collects one per cent of the money members spend on selected branded products and services.

Visit membership.coop.co.uk/causes/35316 for more information.