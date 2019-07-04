Shoreham prom pictures 2019 - magical evening for Shoreham College leavers

Year-11 leavers at Shoreham College had a magical evening celebrating the end of their time at the school. The students arrived in style in transport including a stunning Huracan Lamborghini, Porche 911, Arbarth 124 Spider, classic VW Camper and lights-flashing fire engine, then enjoyed a sophisticated evening of cocktails, food and entertainment from award-winning magician Matt Parro in the Lewis Hall.

Richard Taylor-West, head teacher, said: “The Leavers’ Prom was a gorgeous evening. Our leaving year-11s arrived in some spectacular rides, including a fire engine in full siren song. The leavers were elegantly dressed, the food was delicious, and street magician Matt Parro bewitched diners with his slick tricks. At the end of the evening, I wished our leavers well and gave them some simple messages, never stop learning, keep an eye on the future but detailed preparation is key, and always keep things in proportion. A growth mindset will always win through.”

