Shoreham primary school using single-decker bus as learning space
Shoreham Beach Primary School has been given a bus that will be used for a breakfast club, after school club and as an additional learning space during the day.
Children at the school, in Shingle Road, will play board games, read, eat and use it as a calm space.
Head teacher Darren Vallier said: “We needed to offer wraparound care to the school community and the idea of using a single-decker bus was the perfect solution. It is also unique.”
Within months of Darren sharing the idea with the local community, Chris McLelland, a parent at the school, was chatting with Adrian Strange, head of commercial operations at Brighton & Hove Bus Company.
Those conversations resulted in a single decker bus being donated to the school. The bus has since been transformed into something ‘quite magical’ and sits on the school playground.
Darren added: “On behalf of the school we would like to thank Brighton &Hove Bus Company for donating the bus and our PTFA for organising and paying for the inside of the bus.”