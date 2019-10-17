Shoreham College harvest festival supports charities for the homeless

Harvest celebrations at Shoreham College have seen massive donations made to Emmaus and Off the Fence.

Big Red Combine Harvester was sung with gusto by the juniors, who were led in prayers and thanksgiving by the Rev Gabriele Britton-Voss.

Year-five pupils with their veg-heads for the annual competition

The junior pupils donated hundreds of items to Emmaus for homeless people.

Year-five pupils also took part in the annual veg-heads competition, producing some spectacular creations from all kinds of fruit and vegetables. These were displayed for the whole school to enjoy before going to Emmaus.

Senior pupils took in hundreds of items for Off the Fence, Hove’s charity for the homeless.

Guest speaker the Rev Martin Poole, from St Luke’s Prestonville, spoke movingly about the power of kindness for others and the vulnerability of the homeless.