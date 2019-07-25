Shoreham Academy launches archery club, thanks to Rotary donation

Shoreham Academy has launched an archery club for the first time, thanks to a donation from Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club.

Not only will the after-school club benefit the students but staff at the Kingston Lane academy can have a go, too.

Rotarian Liz Box, outgoing president, with Shoreham Academy librarian Rachel Johnson and students

Miss Rachel Johnson, Shoreham Academy librarian and Archery GB instructor, wanted to bring the sport to the school, having been involved with it in Scouting over the past few years.

She explained: “I’ve always been very keen on archery, having taken part a few times every summer with my Scout group.

“Last year, I qualified as a Scouting archery instructor and having qualified, I thought it would be a fantastic idea to then set up a club for school.

Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club president David Maskell having some guidance from one of the students

“The club, which runs once a week for staff and students, is open to all, those who have done archery before and those who have not.

“We already have some fantastic sporting facilities here but have never had an archery club before. However, the money from the Rotary club has enabled us to buy brand-new, top-of-the-range equipment.

“We are now fully equipped, our Friday afternoon club has started and already has a good loyal attendance.”

The next aim is to arrange archery club tops for the students and then, hopefully, start taking part in inter-school competitions.

Shoreham Academy students showing how it is done

Miss Johnson added: “I would personally like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club for the kind donation, without which this club would not have been possible.

“Their continuing support of our school and our students is wonderful, and their enduring patronage is a magnificent indorsement of all we are trying to achieve here.”

Encouraging youth activities has always been important to the club. Find Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club on Facebook or email shorehamrotary@aol.com for more information.