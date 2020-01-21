School’s specialist support centre seeks ‘exceptional’ volunteers for new fundraising committee

An ‘exceptional group of volunteers’ is sought by The Angmering School to form a new fundraising committee for its Lavinia Norfolk Centre.

The specialist support centre is a registered charitable trust and an integral part of the school, working with a diverse range of students with physical or sensory impairments.

Students at the Lavinia Norfolk Centre celebrating National Boccia Day

Head teacher Simon Liley and the trustees are looking to recruit volunteers to form the Lavinia Norfolk fundraising committee and work together to raise funds for the centre.

Mr Liley said: “We recognise that each child is unique and deserves every opportunity to develop in a learning environment which promotes confidence and wellbeing, and we support each individual as they strive to be as independent as possible, ready to make their contribution to the adult world.

“The promotion of best practice is constant and the school’s support teams work tirelessly with parents, students and other professionals to manage an ever-increasing range of learning needs and challenges.

“The standard of this support has been judged by Ofsted to be outstanding in the past three inspections.

“We are looking for volunteer members who can bring various skills to the committee, such as bid writing, organising fundraising events, raising the profile of the charity in the local community and wider area.

“By working together, we aim to continue improving the opportunities for our students and therefore meeting the costs involved.”

Funds raised would contribute to the minibus, which allows children with disabilities to take part in sport and educational visits; the upkeep of the hydrotherapy pool, which provides a number of students with vital therapy; developing para-sports at the school and provide funding for students to attend competitions; one-off purchases of specialist equipment.

Register your interest by emailing Lisa Edwards on ledwards@theangmeringschool.co.uk.