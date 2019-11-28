Rustington pupils praised for enthusiasm for annual bulb planting

Schoolchildren in Rustington have impressed parish councillors with their enthusiasm for the annual bulb planting campaign.

Each year, Rustington Parish Council donates a quantity of bulbs to each of the three primary schools in the village and the children spring into action to make sure they go into the ground.

Eco warriors from years three to six at Summerlea Community Primary School

Chairman Jon Street visited Georgian Gardens Community Primary School, Summerlea Community Primary School and Rustington Community Primary School and joined children at each schools for the planting.

The council has been donating bulbs to the schools for many years, so they can have a lovely spring display.

Mr Street said: “I was most impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by the pupils at the schools.”

Members of the gardening team from year six at Georgian Gardens Community Primary School