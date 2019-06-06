Road safety lessons given to Southwater pupils

Southwater pupils have been taught how to stay safe on roads and near construction sites.

Children at The Southwater Infant Academy have been getting lessons in safety from a health and safety expert from Miller Homes Southern.

The interactive talk with Miller Homes’ health, safety and environmental manager, John Custance, educated the Key Stage One pupils on the potential hazards in and around building sites.

John, said: “At Miller Homes, we’re passionate about building safe and welcoming neighbourhoods.

“We want to make sure children living close to our Mulberry Fields development understand the some basic health and safety rules, so that they can enjoy playing outside in a safe environment.

“We had a really positive response from the children at The Southwater Infant Academy, despite them only being five, six and seven years’ old.

“They were all very excited to try on a hard hat and imagine themselves as future builders and engineers.”

John provided the pupils with hard hats and hi-vis jackets to show what builders wear to work.

He gave useful tips on how to stay safe on the roads near the site while walking to and from school, and gave them a reflective snapband each.

Deputy headteacher at the academy, Vicky Dilling, added: “It was great to see the children so enthusiastic about staying safe on their walk to school, particularly with the rise in construction in the area.

“While the children are of an age where they are accompanied by an adult, it is important they understand the potential hazards a construction site can offer.

“They really enjoyed dressing up in hard hats and high visibility vests and were so excited to receive a reflective snap band to wear on their wrist, ensuring that they can be seen on their walk to the academy.”

