Pupils design mascot teddy for Worthing charity

Children have been asked to design a mascot teddy for Worthing-based charity The Treasure Basket Association.

The competition for pupils at Durrington Infant and Junior Schools was organised by the charity in conjunction with SJM Electrical Services in Tarring to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Felicia Lycett, founder of The Treasure Basket Association, and Steve Mant, owner of SJM Electrical Services, with the competition winners

Play therapist Felicia Lycett founded The Treasure Basket Association in support of access to play therapy in schools.

She and Steve Mant, owner of SJM, visited the school to meet the lucky competition winner and runner up.

The Treasure Basket is passionate about helping to create calm and clarity for disadvantaged children who are experiencing emotional distress.

Felicia said: “We involve the community in our design, fund raising and management of our projects as aim to serve a need while increasing awareness of mental health issues and creating positive ways to support emotional well-being.”