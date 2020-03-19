Psychometric testing: Horsham students learn from chief executive

Nick Broom (right) at Collyer's college for an employability psychometric testing event
The chief executive of a Burgess Hill business returned to Collyer’s in Horsham to hold a session on psychometric testing.

Nick Broom from PVL explained to the students how to analyse the results of psychometric tests, and then took questions about recruitment.

PVL creates high-visibility markings for emergency services, highways and security vehicles, and Nick often supports the college’s annual challenge of management event.

Nick is pictured (right) with Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell.