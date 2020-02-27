Professional dancers hold workshop for Horsham college students

A Horsham college hosted a professional dance touring company to put on a workshop for students of the subject.

Collyer’s college welcomed the 3Fall Dance Company, made up of third year undergraduates from the University of Chichester.

The workshop included technique and repertory from their show, as well as a few performances.

Emma Gogan, Collyer’s head of dance, said: “This experience is invaluable for our students as it elevates their physical, creative and performance skills ahead of their show and exams in March. This inspires their own choreographies and aids the development of their own unique styles.”